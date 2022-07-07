‘Striking inability’ Prince Harry told Royal Family tensions ‘irrelevant’ to status change

Prince Harry and Meghan: Britons split in their opinions of royals

Sir James Eadie QC, who represented the Home Office during a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice held on July 7, said in written arguments that any tensions between Prince Harry and Royal Household officials are “irrelevant” to his change in status. He said: “In his skeleton, the claimant now refers to objections he might have made to any role being played by officials of the Royal Household in Ravec’s decision-making – apparently because of personal tensions he felt with them.

“But there is no bias challenge and any such tensions are irrelevant to the undisputed fact of the claimant’s change in status which led to the decision of Ravec. “The inability of the claimant even now to explain how a process of representations could or would have assisted is striking.” Ravec is the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures. Prince Harry is challenging a decision made in February 2020 by this body, which falls under the remit of the Home Office, over his security after he was told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting his home country due to the fact he is no longer a working royal.

Prince Harry is suing the Home Office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals

Sir James replied to a statement made by one of Prince Harry’s lawyers, Shaeed Fatima QC. The Duke’s legal representative argued in favour of the judge granting permission for a full judicial review of the Home Office’s decision not to allow the prince to pay for his and his family’s police protection when in the UK. Harry’s legal team is seeking to argue the security arrangements set out in a letter from Ravec and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021 – ahead of the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace – were invalid. His lawyers claim this is due to “procedural unfairness” because he was not given an opportunity to make “informed representations beforehand”. READ MORE: Rafael Nadal snubbed Queen after declining rare invite from monarch

Prince Harry has been living in California since March 2020

In written arguments, Ms Fatima QC said the Duke was not given a “clear and full explanation” of the composition of Ravec, such as that it included members of the Royal Household, and those involved in its decision-making. She also told the court: “He didn’t know at that stage that the Royal Household was involved at all … he was told it was an independent decision.” Ms Fatima also said that, at the time, there were “significant tensions” between Harry and the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young. She also said his understanding was that his points regarding security, which he passed on to the Royal Household, were being “fully and properly communicated to Ravec”. DON’T MISS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside of St Paul’s Cathedral

The Duke of Sussex, Ms Fatima also said, was denied the opportunity to make representations directly to Ravec. She said he was “materially prejudiced” because “among other things, his offer to pay (for security) was not conveyed to Ravec before the decision was made”. She added: “He does not know what else – as communicated by him to the Royal Household – was not fully/timeously conveyed to Ravec. “He was deprived of the opportunity to comment on the appropriateness of Ravec’s process (and) the involvement of certain individuals in the Ravec process prior to the decision being made.

The line of succession to the throne

“It is arguable that, if there had been a fair process, Ravec would or could have reached a different decision.” Sir James on the other hand said there is “no basis” for the court to conclude it would have been “other than highly likely” that allowing the Duke to make his representations to Ravec before it made its decision over his security arrangements “would not have led to that decision being substantially different, or even at all different”. Lawyers representing the Home Office are arguing against a full judicial review. Harry’s legal action against the UK Government was revealed in January, when one of his representatives released a statement in which was said the Sussexes personally fund a private security team for the protection of their family in the US, but these experts can’t provide them with the “necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK”.

Prince Harry is sixth-in-line to the throne