The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Said His Favorite Beatles Song Is From ‘Sgt. Pepper’

The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson revealed he took inspiration from The Beatles’ songs. In addition, he revealed his favorite Beatles song is from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Notably, Paul McCartney said the creation of the song in question was very different from other songs he wrote.

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, and David Marks | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

What The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson thought about the songs from The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’

During a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast, Wilson discussed The Beach Boys’ supposed rivalry with The Beatles. “It wasn’t really a rivalry, though,” he said. “I was jealous!”

“It was really just mutual inspiration, I think,” Wilson added. “I would get to hear their records before they came out and I was totally blown away by Rubber Soul. And Sgt. Pepper’s? I was totally blown away by that. But it was inspirational, too.”

In a 2016 interview with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Wilson said the Fab Four inspired The Beach Boys’ album Pet Sounds. He said Paul McCartney was one of the artists to whom he still listened. Without explanation, Wilson said his favorite Beatles song is “She’s Leaving Home.”