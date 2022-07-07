Categories
Business

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Said His Favorite Beatles Song Is From ‘Sgt. Pepper’

The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson revealed he took inspiration from The Beatles’ songs. In addition, he revealed his favorite Beatles song is from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Notably, Paul McCartney said the creation of the song in question was very different from other songs he wrote.

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, and David Marks with a surf board

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, and David Marks | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

What The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson thought about the songs from The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’

During a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast, Wilson discussed The Beach Boys’ supposed rivalry with The Beatles. “It wasn’t really a rivalry, though,” he said. “I was jealous!”

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.