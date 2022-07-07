The Longest Night parents guide: Is the Netflix show appropriate for kids?

The Longest Night is coming to Netflix on July 8, and it’s an original series you’ll definitely want to see once you find out what it’s all about. But before you watch it, it’s important that you’re aware of the parents guide and age rating. Is The Longest Night kid-friendly, or should this show be watched when you have time to yourself?

The Longest Night is a Spanish-language miniseries directed by Óscar Pedraza from scripts written by Xosé Morais and Victoriano Sierra Ferreiro. You might recognize Pedraza from his work on the Netflix series Sky Rojo.

The story centers around a psychiatric prison named the Monte Baruca. On the night of Dec. 24, a group of armed men swarm the prison to capture a dangerous serial killer named Simón Lago, but none of them expected the task to be extremely challenging with resistance from the prison warden.

The cast includes Fran Berenguer, Alberto Ammann, David Solans, Luis Callejo, José Luis García Pérez, César Mateo, Jean Cruz, Adolfo Fernández, Roman Rymar, and Maria Caballero. So is The Longest Night appropriate for kids? We shared the parents guide and age rating down below.

The Longest Night parents guide and age rating

The thriller series was given an age rating of TV-MA, meaning it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only and may be unsuitable for children ages 17 and under. It was given this rating due to some of the content shown in the show. For example, there will be violence, various weapons used by the characters, and the use of profanity. There will also be a scene showing characters being set on fire. All of the content just listed would be considered inappropriate for younger children to be watching.

Check out the official trailer to see the cast in action!

All six episodes of The Longest Night will be dropped at once on Netflix on July 8 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Will you be watching the thriller series?