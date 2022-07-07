Categories
Health

‘Tracing Your Roots’ genealogy workshop


SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – How much you know about your family history often depends on knowing where to look and how to dig for that information?

A workshop this weekend could point you in the right direction.

The Savannah African Art Museum is presenting “Tracing Your Roots” – a genealogy resource workshop Saturday.

This morning Lisa Jackson from the museum joined us on Morning Break with a look at what to expect.

To register, head to their website.

