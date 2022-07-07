Trademark Law, NFTs And The Metaverse – Trademark – United States

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
(June 29, 2022) – John Morrow and James Dority of Womble Bond
Dickinson (U.S.) LLP discuss the role trademarks play in the
metaverse and the management of non-fungible tokens.
Last October, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the
company would be rebranding itself as Meta and detailed the
company’s newfound role in “bring[ing] the metaverse to
life,” and proclaimed that we were “at the beginning of
the next chapter for the internet.”1
Less than one year later, droves of corporate giants have bought
into Mr. Zuckerberg’s vision of the future and are swiftly
adapting their trademark strategies to account for the protection
of their marks in connection with virtual goods and services in an
immersive, virtual world that parallels our own.
At the same time, the seemingly overnight explosion of both
curiosity and mass confusion2 over non-fungible
tokens (NFTs) has already led to a wave of intellectual property
disputes that will shape the future of digital assets, their
regulation, and disputes over their ownership.
What is the metaverse?
Coined by sci-fi writer Neal Stephenson, the word
“metaverse” literally means “beyond our
universe.”3 Although the term lacks a single,
agreed-upon definition, in general, the metaverse may be thought of
as a simulated digital environment that uses concepts including
augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blockchain, and
social media to create spaces for rich user interaction that mimics
the real world.4
Although the idea of the metaverse has garnered an extraordinary
amount of attention since Meta’s announcement last fall, the
idea of it was hardly new.5 In fact, Mr.
Stephenson’s novel coining the term was published nearly three
decades ago, and some critics argue that many platforms, including
video games such as Second Life, Fortnite, and Roblox, technically
qualify as metaverses that have independently existed long before
Mr. Zuckerberg’s announcement.6
Regardless, it does bring up an important point: Contrary to
what the phrase “the metaverse” implies, there is not
just one metaverse, at least not
yet.7 And looking ahead, because Meta has recently
announced it will take nearly a 50% cut of all
virtual sales in its metaverse,8 it is easy to
imagine a world in which companies including Microsoft, Sony, and
Epic Games each develop metaverses and bring VR headsets to
market.
Indeed, following Zuckerberg’s announcement and the
resulting metaverse hype, technology companies have been quick to
develop metaverses, and the entirety of all metaverse NFTs already
exceeds $500 million.9
What are NFTs?
A handful of the metaverse lawsuits over IP revolve around NFTs
and their unauthorized use. NFTs are supported by the blockchain of
Ethereum (one of many cryptocurrencies), and each NFT has a unique
identification code and metadata that distinguishes it from other
NFTs.10 NFTs may exist in the form of almost any
kind of digital information, including artwork, music, and even
digital “real property.”11
In contrast to the tokens of other fungible currencies such as
the American dollar bill (which are all identical and have the same
value), every single NFT is unique from other NFTs, at least on the
Ethereum blockchain.12
For example, Tom Brady’s recently acquired “Bored Ape
#3667” NFT, worth approximately U.S. $430,000, is unlike any
other “Bored Ape” on Ethereum’s
blockchain.13 In this regard, although the term
“non-fungible token” does little to aid one’s
understanding of the term, in their simplest form, NFTs may be
thought of as virtual, one-of-a-kind trading cards.
The importance of filing for and enforcing your trademark
rights in connection with virtual goods and services
Among all forms of intellectual property, trademark law has
experienced the most rapid change due to the development of
metaverses. Specifically, a large number of U.S. companies have
been quick to adapt their trademark strategies to account for the
protection of their marks in connection with virtual goods and
services, both in and out of metaverses.
One of the earliest players to embrace the metaverse concept was
Nike,14 which filed a handful of trademark
applications on the day of and one day prior to
Mr. Zuckerberg’s formal announcement of Facebook’s
rebranding and its metaverse.15
The applications, directed to the word
“Nike,”16 the phrase “Just Do
It,”17 and the “swoosh
logo,”18 seek the impart Nike with the
exclusive right to use its marks in connection with:
“Downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs
featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags,
backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use
online and in online virtual worlds19
“Retail store services featuring virtual goods, namely,
footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear sports bags, backpacks,
sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online; on-line
retail store services featuring virtual merchandise, namely,
footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags,
backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and
accessories20
“Entertainment services, namely, providing on-line,
non-downloadable virtual footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear,
bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and
accessories for use in virtual environments21
Just a few weeks after its metaverse trademark filings, Nike
acquired RTFKT Studios, which Nike describes as a dedicated team
who “leverages the latest in game engines, NFTs, blockchain
authentication and AR to create one of a kind virtual products and
experiences.”22
Soon thereafter, Nike filed suit against StockX LLC in the
Southern District of New York, alleging that StockX’s sales of
its Vault NFT shoes infringe Nike’s marks.23 It
remains to be seen if Nike’s arguments will be successful as,
notably, its metaverse-related trademark filings have not yet been
granted.
Regardless, the fashion industry has firmly planted its flag in
metaverses. Months prior to Mr. Zuckerberg’s announcement of
the metaverse, a digital-only Gucci bag sold for $4,115 on
Roblox.24
Similarly, on February 14, 2022 (coinciding with New York
Fashion Week), a group of active investors and developers for
metaverse ecosystems hosted a “Metaverse Fashion Week in the
Second Life Metaverse,” debuting NFT wearables designed by New
York Fashion Week staples for over 40,000
attendees.25
Considered “fashion’s next
frontier,”26 metaverses are well-positioned to
be lucrative business opportunities for luxury brands: An
opportunity some brands are already vigorously litigating to
protect.
One legal case that has perhaps gained the most notoriety
is Hermès International, et al. v. Mason
Rothschild.27 That case “represents one
of multiple recent disputes between a fashion house and NFT creator
attempting to implement a brand’s trademarks into a new digital
frontier — the metaverse.”28
In its complaint,29 Hermès asserts that
Rothschild’s sale of
“MetaBirkins”30 — a self-coined NFT
collection of images allegedly resembling Hermès’ iconic
Birkin bag31 — on OpenSea (the largest NFT
marketplace in the world), constitutes trademark infringement of
Hermès’ BIRKIN mark.32 Mason
Rothschild has in turn raised the First Amendment as an affirmative
defense.
While it remains to be seen if Rothschild’s First Amendment
defense will prevail,33 it should be noted that
metaverse-IP disputes are not limited to virtual goods. Marks in
connection with virtual services are equally important to protect,
as Olive Garden has demonstrated in its public dispute with
“Non-Fungible Olive Gardens.”34
Restaurant chains including Panera and McDonald’s seemingly
agree, as both recently filed applications to protect a handful of
their marks in connection with virtual services.35
Conclusion
Although only time will tell if metaverses and NFTs can
withstand the test of time, potential trademark holders would be
foolish to take a wait-and-see approach. It is generally agreed
that an immense amount of trademark litigation is on the horizon,
as users are already buying and selling infringing virtual goods,
constituting “a significant problem that rights holders should
be aware of.”36
Moreover, infringing activities are “rampant” and
expanding in what experts project to be an $800 billion
market.37 The bottom line is that potential
trademark owners should act now to protect their marks in
connection with virtual goods and services, while closely
monitoring metaverses in which those goods and services reside.
Originally Published by Westlaw Today (Thomson Reuters)
Reuters)
