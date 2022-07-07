Trademark Law, NFTs And The Metaverse – Trademark – United States

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

(June 29, 2022) – John Morrow and James Dority of Womble Bond

Dickinson (U.S.) LLP discuss the role trademarks play in the

metaverse and the management of non-fungible tokens.

Last October, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the

company would be rebranding itself as Meta and detailed the

company’s newfound role in “bring[ing] the metaverse to

life,” and proclaimed that we were “at the beginning of

the next chapter for the internet.”1

Less than one year later, droves of corporate giants have bought

into Mr. Zuckerberg’s vision of the future and are swiftly

adapting their trademark strategies to account for the protection

of their marks in connection with virtual goods and services in an

immersive, virtual world that parallels our own.

At the same time, the seemingly overnight explosion of both

curiosity and mass confusion2 over non-fungible

tokens (NFTs) has already led to a wave of intellectual property

disputes that will shape the future of digital assets, their

regulation, and disputes over their ownership.

What is the metaverse?

Coined by sci-fi writer Neal Stephenson, the word

“metaverse” literally means “beyond our

universe.”3 Although the term lacks a single,

agreed-upon definition, in general, the metaverse may be thought of

as a simulated digital environment that uses concepts including

augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blockchain, and

social media to create spaces for rich user interaction that mimics

the real world.4

Although the idea of the metaverse has garnered an extraordinary

amount of attention since Meta’s announcement last fall, the

idea of it was hardly new.5 In fact, Mr.

Stephenson’s novel coining the term was published nearly three

decades ago, and some critics argue that many platforms, including

video games such as Second Life, Fortnite, and Roblox, technically

qualify as metaverses that have independently existed long before

Mr. Zuckerberg’s announcement.6

Regardless, it does bring up an important point: Contrary to

what the phrase “the metaverse” implies, there is not

just one metaverse, at least not

yet.7 And looking ahead, because Meta has recently

announced it will take nearly a 50% cut of all

virtual sales in its metaverse,8 it is easy to

imagine a world in which companies including Microsoft, Sony, and

Epic Games each develop metaverses and bring VR headsets to

market.

Indeed, following Zuckerberg’s announcement and the

resulting metaverse hype, technology companies have been quick to

develop metaverses, and the entirety of all metaverse NFTs already

exceeds $500 million.9

What are NFTs?

A handful of the metaverse lawsuits over IP revolve around NFTs

and their unauthorized use. NFTs are supported by the blockchain of

Ethereum (one of many cryptocurrencies), and each NFT has a unique

identification code and metadata that distinguishes it from other

NFTs.10 NFTs may exist in the form of almost any

kind of digital information, including artwork, music, and even

digital “real property.”11

In contrast to the tokens of other fungible currencies such as

the American dollar bill (which are all identical and have the same

value), every single NFT is unique from other NFTs, at least on the

Ethereum blockchain.12

For example, Tom Brady’s recently acquired “Bored Ape

#3667” NFT, worth approximately U.S. $430,000, is unlike any

other “Bored Ape” on Ethereum’s

blockchain.13 In this regard, although the term

“non-fungible token” does little to aid one’s

understanding of the term, in their simplest form, NFTs may be

thought of as virtual, one-of-a-kind trading cards.

The importance of filing for and enforcing your trademark

rights in connection with virtual goods and services

Among all forms of intellectual property, trademark law has

experienced the most rapid change due to the development of

metaverses. Specifically, a large number of U.S. companies have

been quick to adapt their trademark strategies to account for the

protection of their marks in connection with virtual goods and

services, both in and out of metaverses.

One of the earliest players to embrace the metaverse concept was

Nike,14 which filed a handful of trademark

applications on the day of and one day prior to

Mr. Zuckerberg’s formal announcement of Facebook’s

rebranding and its metaverse.15

The applications, directed to the word

“Nike,”16 the phrase “Just Do

It,”17 and the “swoosh

logo,”18 seek the impart Nike with the

exclusive right to use its marks in connection with:

“Downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs

featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags,

backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use

online and in online virtual worlds19

“Retail store services featuring virtual goods, namely,

footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear sports bags, backpacks,

sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online; on-line

retail store services featuring virtual merchandise, namely,

footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags,

backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and

accessories20

“Entertainment services, namely, providing on-line,

non-downloadable virtual footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear,

bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and

accessories for use in virtual environments21

Just a few weeks after its metaverse trademark filings, Nike

acquired RTFKT Studios, which Nike describes as a dedicated team

who “leverages the latest in game engines, NFTs, blockchain

authentication and AR to create one of a kind virtual products and

experiences.”22

Soon thereafter, Nike filed suit against StockX LLC in the

Southern District of New York, alleging that StockX’s sales of

its Vault NFT shoes infringe Nike’s marks.23 It

remains to be seen if Nike’s arguments will be successful as,

notably, its metaverse-related trademark filings have not yet been

granted.

Regardless, the fashion industry has firmly planted its flag in

metaverses. Months prior to Mr. Zuckerberg’s announcement of

the metaverse, a digital-only Gucci bag sold for $4,115 on

Roblox.24

Similarly, on February 14, 2022 (coinciding with New York

Fashion Week), a group of active investors and developers for

metaverse ecosystems hosted a “Metaverse Fashion Week in the

Second Life Metaverse,” debuting NFT wearables designed by New

York Fashion Week staples for over 40,000

attendees.25

Considered “fashion’s next

frontier,”26 metaverses are well-positioned to

be lucrative business opportunities for luxury brands: An

opportunity some brands are already vigorously litigating to

protect.

One legal case that has perhaps gained the most notoriety

is Hermès International, et al. v. Mason

Rothschild.27 That case “represents one

of multiple recent disputes between a fashion house and NFT creator

attempting to implement a brand’s trademarks into a new digital

frontier — the metaverse.”28

In its complaint,29 Hermès asserts that

Rothschild’s sale of

“MetaBirkins”30 — a self-coined NFT

collection of images allegedly resembling Hermès’ iconic

Birkin bag31 — on OpenSea (the largest NFT

marketplace in the world), constitutes trademark infringement of

Hermès’ BIRKIN mark.32 Mason

Rothschild has in turn raised the First Amendment as an affirmative

defense.

While it remains to be seen if Rothschild’s First Amendment

defense will prevail,33 it should be noted that

metaverse-IP disputes are not limited to virtual goods. Marks in

connection with virtual services are equally important to protect,

as Olive Garden has demonstrated in its public dispute with

“Non-Fungible Olive Gardens.”34

Restaurant chains including Panera and McDonald’s seemingly

agree, as both recently filed applications to protect a handful of

their marks in connection with virtual services.35

Conclusion

Although only time will tell if metaverses and NFTs can

withstand the test of time, potential trademark holders would be

foolish to take a wait-and-see approach. It is generally agreed

that an immense amount of trademark litigation is on the horizon,

as users are already buying and selling infringing virtual goods,

constituting “a significant problem that rights holders should

be aware of.”36

Moreover, infringing activities are “rampant” and

expanding in what experts project to be an $800 billion

market.37 The bottom line is that potential

trademark owners should act now to protect their marks in

connection with virtual goods and services, while closely

monitoring metaverses in which those goods and services reside.

Footnotes

1 Mark Zuckerberg, Founder’s Letter,

2021, META (Oct. 28, 2021),

https://bit.ly/3tQtg0W.

2 See Saturday Night

Live, NFTs

— SNL, YOUTUBE (Mar. 28,

2021), https://bit.ly/3OxU7XI

3 Cathy Hackl, The Metaverse Is

Coming And It’s A Very Big

Deal, FORBES (Jul. 5, 2020),

https://bit.ly/3Otwm2J.

4 Metaverse

Meaning — What is this New World

Everyone’s Talking About?, XR

TODAY (Jan. 10, 2022), https://bit.ly/3Nd7Gui.

5 See Unpacking Meta: Where Did the Word

Metaverse Come From?, XR TODAY (Dec.

1, 2021), https://bit.ly/3QBWN8d. This would not be the first time

Zuckerberg seemingly took credit for something that was not (at

least entirely) his. The Social Network (Columbia Pictures

2010).

6 See Unpacking Meta: Where Did the Word

Metaverse Come

From?, supra note 5.

7 See Andrew Morse & Scott

Stein, The Metaverse Is on the Way: Here’s What You

Need to Know, CNET (March 27, 2022),

https://cnet.co/3b4pjPB; see also Who is Building the

Metaverse? A Group of 160+ Companies, and You, XR

TODAY (Dec. 7, 2021), https://bit.ly/3zSWNuF.

8 Jon Swartz, Facebook parent Meta set to take

nearly 50% cut from virtual sales

— and Apple is calling it

out, MARKETWATCH (Apr. 13, 2022, 5:29 P.M.),

https://on.mktw.net/3bjCzQI.

9 Vremaroiu Alin, Top 3 areas where NFT adoption

in the Metaverse will have a positive

impact, MEDIUM (Apr. 24, 2022)

https://bit.ly/3zNX3ex (noting that $513 is merely 3% of the

worldwide NFT market value); see also Mark

Arguinbaev, Top 5 Most Traded Metaverse NFT Collections on

OpenSea, THE VR SOLDIER (Nov. 25, 2021),

https://bit.ly/3Oc96Xc.

10 Rakesh Sharma, Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Definition, INVESTOPEDIA, https://bit.ly/3N3zAcl (updated

Feb. 26, 2022); see also Mitchell

Clark, NFTs, Explained, THE VERGE,

https://bit.ly/39DWCsr (updated Aug. 18, 2021).

11 Raisa Bruner, Why Investors Are Paying Real

Money For Virtual

Land, TIME (Jan. 20, 2022),

https://bit.ly/3OrLT38; see

also Sharma, supra note 9.

12 See Sharma, supra note

9.

13 See @boardroom, Twitter (Apr. 6,

2022, 3:56 P.M.), https://bit.ly/3bdCdLh.

14 See Jessica Golden, Nike

is quietly preparing for the metaverse, CNBC (Nov. 2, 2021),

https://cnb.cx/3n1rOVP.

15 News of the company’s rebranding and its

self-proclaimed role in the Metaverse had leaked earlier that

month. See Alex Heath, Facebook is

planning to rebrand the company with a new name, THE

VERGE (Oct. 19, 2021), https://bit.ly/3HUXW7f.

16 U.S. Trademark Application Serial No. 97/095,855

(filed October 27, 2021).

17 U.S. Trademark Application Serial No. 97/096,236

(filed October 27, 2021).

18 U.S. Trademark Application Serial No. 97/095,944

(filed October 27, 2021).

19 IC 009.

20 IC 035.

21 IC 041.

22 NIKE, Inc. Acquires RTFKT, NIKE

NEWS (Dec. 13, 2021), https://swoo.sh/3tQNlEo.

23 Complaint at 1-5, Nike, Inc. v. StockX

LLC, No. 22-cv-983 (S.D.N.Y. Feb. 3, 2022), ECF No.

1.

24 A Digital-Only Gucci Bag Sold for $4,115 on

Roblox, as Brands Continue to Look to Gaming to Reach

Gen-Z, THE FASHION LAW (May 25, 2021),

https://bit.ly/3n5Mags.

25 See Rachel Wolfson, NFT

fashion hits the runway as designers

launch in the Metaverse,

Cointelegraph (Mar. 8, 2022),

https://bit.ly/3OeBS9O.

26 Thuy Ong, Clothes That Don’t Exist Are

Worth Big Money in the Metaverse, BLOOMBERG (June

16, 2021, 5:00 P.M.); see also The Future

Of Fashion: NFTs and The

Metaverse, HARPER’S BAZAAR SINGAPORE (Feb. 15,

2022), https://bit.ly/3y5ZKqA.

27 See

generally Complaint, Hermès Int’l vs.

Mason Rothschild, No. 22-CV-384 (S.D.N.Y. Jan. 14, 2022), ECF

No.1.

28 Adrian F. Jabbary & Robert S.

Weisbein, NFTs and Trademark Matters in the

Metaverse, NATIONAL LAW REVIEW (Mar. 31, 2022),

https://bit.ly/3y6Il0L.

29 See

generally Complaint, supra note

31.

30 Cassell Ferere, Digital Artist Mason

Rothschild Drops 100 ‘MetaBirkins’ NFTs Through

Basic.Space, FORBES (Dec. 13, 2021),

https://bit.ly/3bapBEF.

31 HERMES Epsom Birkin 35

Bougainvillea 98215, FASHIONPHILE,

https://bit.ly/3bgTlja (accessed June 21, 2022).

32 See Complaint at

1-4, supra note 31.

33 See Memorandum of Law in Support of

Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss at 1-2,

Hermès Int’l vs. Mason Rothschild, No.

22-CV-384 (S.D.N.Y. Jan. 14, 2022), ECF No.17; see also

MetaBirkins Creator Files New Motion to Dismiss in Hermès

Case, THE FASHION LAW (Mar. 23, 2022),

https://bit.ly/3NbgCjM.

34 The Metaverse, NFTs Are Forcing Brands to

Face Off Against Alleged Infringements, THE FASHION

LAW (June 21, 2022) https://bit.ly/3n1ygfv; see

also NFOG: OWN AN OG ON THE BLOCKCHAIN, NFOG,

https://bit.ly/3bilUg7 (accessed June 21, 2022) (stating that its

business roadmap includes launching 880 Non-Fungible Olive Gardens,

launching the world’s first “Never-Fungible Pasta Plate on

the blockchain,” and “us[ing] project funds to complete

leveraged buyout of Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden’s parent

company.”).

35 See Mason

Bissada, McDonald’s Files Trademark

For Metaverse-Based ‘Virtual

Restaurant’, FORBES (Feb. 9, 2022),

https://bit.ly/3N5WgZj.

36 Tim Lince, OpenSea: how trademark

infringement is rampant on the biggest NFT

marketplace, WORLD TRADEMARK REVIEW (Jan. 20, 2022),

https://bit.ly/3xKtVSQ.

37 Matthew Kanterman & Nathan

Naidu, Metaverse may be $800 billion market, next tech

platform, BLOOMBERG, Dec. 1, 2021),

https://bloom.bg/3QzQ8vs.

Originally Published by Westlaw Today (Thomson

Reuters)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general

guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought

about your specific circumstances.