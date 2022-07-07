Train your aim with SteelSereis and win a gaming mouse or headset

Nowadays, just about anyone can use SteelSeries software to better their setup regardless of whether they’re running SteelSeries gear. If you feel as though you’re on the outside looking in, however, just use the latest 3D Aim Trainer to better your skills in FPS games and you’ll be in with a chance to win a gaming mouse, headset, or keyboard.

3D Aim Trainer isn’t exactly new, as the tool has rivalled the likes of Aim Lab and Kovaak’s for a good couple of years. Now, it joins the SteelSeries software family alongside Moments, which captures your gameplay to show off your proudest, funniest, or most embarrassing plays, and Sonar, which lets you customise your audio equaliser like a pro.

Unlike your bog standard aim trainer that gives you a crosshair and some targets, 3D Aim Trainer caters to each game, which is fantastic considering gunplay feels different from Fortnite to Valorant or CS:GO to Apex Legends. There are a ton of game modes that you can dive into, from quick play to a full-on Academy that teaches you everything you need to know, whether that’s flicking, tracking, or switching targets. Better yet, the team is already working with SteelSeries on what comes next.

To be in with a chance to win prizes, you’ll need to take part in the SteelSeries Challenge specifically. Here’s what you can win:

Raffle : all participants are in with a chance to win a SteelSeries Prime of your choice, up to $130 USD / 140 EUR

: all participants are in with a chance to win a SteelSeries Prime of your choice, up to $130 USD / 140 EUR 1st place : your choice of headset, keyboard, mouse, and mousepad up to $890 USD / 960 EUR

: your choice of headset, keyboard, mouse, and mousepad up to $890 USD / 960 EUR 2nd place : a SteelSeries Arctis Prime headset, Apex 7 TKL keyboard, Prime wireless mouse, and QcKheavy large mouse pad valued at $385 USD / 450 EUR

: a SteelSeries Arctis Prime headset, Apex 7 TKL keyboard, Prime wireless mouse, and QcKheavy large mouse pad valued at $385 USD / 450 EUR 3rd place: SteelSeries Arctis Prime headset, Prime wireless mouse, QcKheavy large mouse pad valued at $255 USD / 290 EUR

3D Aim Trainer is available for free on Steam, but if you don’t fancy the download, you can access it straight from your browser. Just make sure you’re signed up and you’re good to go.