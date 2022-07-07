U.S. Treasury yields extend gains as bond markets continue to flash recession warning signal

Market pros track the spread between longer-duration Treasury yields and shorter-duration yields, with the former typically higher.

However, the 2-year Treasury yield climbed 15 basis points to 2.967% on Wednesday, holding above the 10-year. That so-called inversion, particularly if sustained, is often interpreted as a warning sign that the economy may be weakening, and a recession could be on the horizon.

The 2-year to 10-year curve first inverted on March 31, then again briefly in June.

Treasury yields pushed higher on Thursday after moving higher in the previous session on the release of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes. The documents showed that the central bank was leaning toward another 75 basis point rate hike this month as it focuses on bringing down inflation.