Warzone players beg Raven to change “best and funniest” part of the game

Call of Duty expert and Warzone extraordinaire JGOD has analyzed the many long-range weapon options and revealed the best guns to use following the Season 4 update.

Warzone devs are constantly working on balancing the battle royale’s pool of weapons through updates. Seasonal updates usually provide a ton of buffs and nerfs, which tends to leave the meta in an awkward state as players rush to adapt to the changes.

With Season 3’s dominant STG44 firmly out of the picture, new long-range options have emerged in Season 4. Luckily, Warzone expert JGOD is around to break down which weapons are viable in Season 4 following buffs and nerfs.

In JGOD‘s video highlighting the top long-range Warzone weapons after the Season 4 update, he breaks down the current state of the meta.

The stats expert clearly separates long-range options into three categories: meta, top tier viable, and viable. For the sake of breaking down the best long-range weapons, JGOD sticks to revealing the weapons he believes fit the meta and top tier viable categories.

He uses these categories to explain how the meta has changed since the Season 4 update. Prior to the update, the gap between the top meta weapons and top tier viable weapons was much larger.

Now, players can find a ton of success using top tier viable weapons: “You can use other things besides the absolute meta and not be hardcore penalized.”

According to JGOD, the NZ-41 is still the best long-range weapon in the game despite recent nerfs.

However, the expert predicts that another NZ-41 nerf should arrive soon enough, which will result in the long-range weapon meta becoming incredibly varied: “The nerf will come through again for the NZ and that will push it out and all these weapons that are top tier viable will essentially be the meta.”

Following the NZ-41, JGOD picks the BAR as the next best long-range weapon. Despite its slow fire rate, the BAR is one of the best long-range weapons in Warzone thanks to how easy it is to utilize.

The majority of JGOD’s video is spent highlighting top tier viable weapons that are set to benefit from an upcoming NZ-41 nerf: “You’re going to be able to use almost anything you want as soon as this next NZ nerf comes in.”

Aside from the NZ-41 and BAR, here’s the list of long-range weapons that players should use to maximize Warzone success:

If JGOD’s prediction is correct, it seems like the meta is heading in a very interesting direction throughout Season 4. Warzone players can expect to choose from a ton of viable options thanks to a level playing field.

Image Credit: Activision / JGOD