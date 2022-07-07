Wimbledon LIVE: Security guards arrested as fight erupts on lunch break

Fans and players are now in the depths of Wimbledon’s second week, with the women’s semi-finals due to take place on Centre Court this afternoon. Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep are among them, but there is also plenty of intrigue surrounding Rafael Nadal’s prospective showdown with Nick Kyrgios on Friday, which is under threat due to the Spaniard’s latest injury woes.

Nadal came through a gruelling slug-fest on Wednesday, winning a fifth-set tiebreak against Taylor Fritz to advance after a match that spanned more than four hours. And it looked as though he might not make it to the end at several points, most notably at the end of the second set when he requested a medical time-out.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was hardly convincing when quizzed about his upcoming match with Kyrgios after battling with Fritz, admitting that his team need to make sure that he is in fighting shape before he steps back out on court at SW19.

Kyrgios has had an eventful campaign of his own, and could receive a walkover to his first Grand Slam final if Nadal is unable to make it. Novak Djokovic and Brit Cameron Norrie are due to contest the other semi, with many more exciting storylines yet to unfold.

