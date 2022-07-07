Wimbledon release Rafael Nadal statement after he pulls out of Nick Kyrgios clash injured

The All England Lawn Tennis Club have released a statement in reaction to Rafael Nadal pulling out of his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios. An abdominal muscle injury has meant that Nadal has ruled himself out of facing Kyrgios on Friday, meaning the Australian is straight through to the final.
The Spaniard had been seeking his third Grand Slam of 2022 and his 23rd overall, with Cameron Norrie facing Novak Djokovic in the other half of the draw. But Nadal’s quest to add to his tally of Majors and his ambitions to win the Calendar Slam have been wrecked by his stomach muscle problem.
Reports on Thursday suggested the 37-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion has suffered a 7mm tear in his abdomen. And he confirmed in a press conference later the same day that he would not be playing Kyrgios in what would have been a thrilling semi-final showdown on Centre Court.
The AELTC said in reaction to the news: “We extend our sympathies to Rafa Nadal on his withdrawal from the Gentleman’s Singles semi-final. We appreciate how hard he has worked to be fit to compete, and wish him well in his recovery.
“I was thinking the whole day I was thinking about the decision to make but I think it doesn’t make sense to go, even if I try through my career to keep going. It is very tough circumstances but it is obvious if I keep going the injury will be worse and worse. I had some issues in the abdominal since the week but things were more or less, I was able to control it but yesterday was the worst day.
“During the week I did tests to see how things evolved and it is obvious yesterday after the match, the very small thing I had days ago increased to a bigger thing. For me the most important thing is happiness, not titles.
“Even if everyone knows what I have done to get here. I can’t risk the match and risk two or three months out of the competition. It is my decision, I have to live with that and I can’t say another thing. I am very sad.”
