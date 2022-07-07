Woman left with no clothes faced HOURS of searching for her luggage at Heathrow

Lori Harito, 35, flew from Toronto to London via Montreal. But, after arriving, claims she was told by Air Canada that her bag had been lost.

Following a week of waiting for news, Lori took matters into her own hands, returning to Heathrow to spend hours rooting through a huge pile of luggage. But she could not find her own.

The fitness and wellness writer said: “There were more people with lost luggage than there were people with luggage, which just shows the magnitude of the chaos.

“It could take months before I’m reunited with my bag and there seems to be nothing I can do about it.”