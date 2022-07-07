Yellowstone season 5 theory: Jamie and Beth team up as star drops clue ‘Work together’

If Beth is to keep her father happy, she may have to enlist Jamie’s expertise to soften her sentence or, preferably, keep her from behind bars altogether.

Even so, Kelly hinted to TV Insider: “Beth is going into this feeling pretty good about everything. She’s confident that things are going to be looked after better.”

Whatever the case, Yellowstone season five will have even more twists and turns to keep fans on the edge of their seats as they’ll be treated to an extended, 14-episode instalment over the next year.

Yellowstone season 5 will premiere Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network in the USA. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Paramount+.