Categories
Celebrities

57 Famous People You Probably Don’t Know Have The Extremely Rare “Presidential Medal Of Freedom”


Some of these are pretty random.

According to the U.S. government, “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given by the president of the United States to honor individuals who have made great contributions to either the United States or the world.”


Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

I decided to go through the list and pick out any of the bigger and more famous names out since 2002.


Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What’s even more interesting is to see which President picked who.

1.

Julia Child


Photo Researchers / Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2003.

2.

Dave Thomas


Peter Power / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2003.

3.

Charlie Daniels


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2003.

4.

Bill Cosby


Robert Abbott Sengstacke / Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2002.

5.

John Paul II


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2004.

6.

Rita Moreno


Luke Frazza / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2004.

7.

Estée Lauder


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2004.

8.

Arnold Palmer


Eric Schweikardt / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2004.

9.

Muhammad Ali


Bernard Loth / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2005.

10.

Carol Burnett


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2005.

11.

Aretha Franklin


Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2005.

12.

B.B. King


Douglas Elbinger / Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2006.

13.

Ben Carson


Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2008.

14.

Anthony Fauci


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2008. 

15.

Tony Blair


Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Awarded by George W. Bush in 2009.

16.

Stephen Hawking


Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2009.

17.

Sidney Poitier


Graphic House / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2009.

18.

Chita Rivera


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2009.

19.

Warren Buffett


Yoshikazu Tsuno / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2010.

20.

Angela Merkel


Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2011.

21.

Bob Dylan


Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2012.

22.

Loretta Lynn


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2013.

23.

Oprah


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2013.

24.

Tom Brokaw


Imagecatcher News Service / Corbis via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2014.

25.

Meryl Streep


Ken Cedeno / Corbis via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2014.

26.

Stevie Wonder


Imagecatcher News Service / Corbis via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2014.

27.

Stephen Spielberg


Alex Wong / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2015.

28.

Emilio Estefan


Kris Connor / WireImage

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2015.

29.

Gloria Estefan


Alex Wong / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2015.

30.

Barbra Streisand


Kris Connor / WireImage

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2015.

31.

James Taylor


Alex Wong / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2015.

32.

Stephen Sondheim


Alex Wong / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2015.

33.

Robert Redford


Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

34.

Robert De Niro


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

35.

Tom Hanks


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

36.

Cicely Tyson


Alex Wong / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

37.

Diana Ross


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

38.

Bruce Springsteen


Alex Wong / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

39.

Ellen DeGeneres


Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

40.

Lorne Michaels


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

41.

Bill Gates


Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

42.

Melinda French Gates


Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

43.

Michael Jordan


Jon Soohoo / NBAE via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

44.

Kareem Abdul-Jabar


Jon Soohoo / NBAE via Getty Images

Awarded by Barack Obama in 2016.

45.

Elvis


United Archives / United Archives via Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2018.

46.

Babe Ruth


The Stanley Weston Archive / Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2018.

47.

Antonin Scalia


Karen Bleier / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2018.

48.

Mariano Rivera


Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2019.

49.

Tiger Woods


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2019.

50.

Rush Limbaugh


Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2020.

51.

Gary Player


Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2021.

52.

Annika Sörenstam


David Cannon / Getty Images

Awarded by Donald Trump in 2021.

53.

Simone Biles


Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Joe Biden in 2022.

54.

Steve Jobs


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Awarded by Joe Biden in 2022.

55.

John McCain


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Awarded by Joe Biden in 2022.

56.

Denzel Washington


John T. Barr / Getty Images

Awarded by Joe Biden in 2022.

57.

And Megan Rapinoe


Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Awarded by Joe Biden in 2022.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.