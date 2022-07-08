Aid for Trade Global Review to focus on environment, empowerment and connectivity

This year’s Aid for Trade Global Review — to take place from 27 to 29 July — will feature over 50 sessions held in-person at the WTO’s headquarters in Geneva or online. Under the theme “Empowering Connected, Sustainable Trade”, the Review will examine the opportunities that digital connectivity provides for economic and export diversification in developing and least-developed countries. It will also explore how the WTO-led Aid for Trade initiative can help empower various economic actors, such as women, to realize these opportunities.

A total of 53 sessions will be held during the three-day event, several taking place virtually, and others to be held both in person and virtually. The in-person sessions will also allow for virtual participation. The sessions will be organized by WTO members, regional development banks and other international organizations and regional bodies. A provisional programme for the Global Review is available here.

Registration for in-person attendance can be found here.

Participants are requested to register in order to gain access to the WTO premises. The plenary sessions will be livestreamed while other sessions will be organized in an interactive, webinar format. Registration on a session-by-session basis for virtual participation will be opened once the final agenda is published online.

The Global Review will also feature the launch of a WTO publication on Aid for Trade, which will draw on the responses to the 2022 OECD-WTO Monitoring and Evaluation Exercise.

Aid for Trade is a multi-stakeholder initiative seeking to mobilize resources to address the trade-related needs and supply-side constraints identified by developing and least-developed countries. The objective is to help these countries play a more active role in world trade. More information can be found here.