Amazon customers beware! UK police warn of serious new threat targeting shoppers





Amazon customers need to be on the lookout for some dangerous letters scammers are spreading ahead of Prime Day 2022. Police this week are warning the public that con-artists are sending letters out about a bogus service called Amazon Test Club. This fake service allegedly offers Amazon customers the chance to try out products in exchange for free items and commissions.

To sign up, Amazon customers are asked to provide personal details so they can register their interest. However, it’s all part of an elaborate con to get Amazon customers to provide sensitive information. Once in the hands of criminals, it can be used for financial and identity theft. Speaking about the bogus letters being sent via post, watch liaison officer Derek Sweeney said: “The letters invited [Amazon customers] to join a ‘Test Club’ where they would be given the opportunity to test new Amazon products in exchange for free items and commission. “Recipients were asked to submit their details to register their interest in joining the test club.” The watch liaison officer for Hertfordshire Constabulary added that Amazon confirmed to them they had not sent these letters out.

Express.co.uk has also contacted Amazon for comment. But it’s important to point out that no service called Amazon Test Club exists. Advising users on how to stay safe, Sweeney said: “As always, please be suspicious of unexpected contacts of any type, particularly if they are asking for you to provide your personal details.” While on the Amazon website the retailer offers tips to help customers stay clear and spot dangerous scams. Here are a few signs an email, phone call or text message is fake according to Amazon… – Amazon will never ask for personal information to be supplied by e-mail – Amazon will never request to update payment information that is not linked to an Amazon order you placed or an Amazon service you subscribed to – Amazon will never ask for payment or offer you a refund you do not expect

– Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of our website (e.g. via bank transfer, e-mailing credit card details, sharing gift card details over the phone, etc.) – Amazon will never ask you for remote access to your device e.g. by asking you to install an app – Scam texts will often say there is a problem with your account, ask you for sensitive information like passwords, or state that you are owed a refund. Amazon will never ask for your password or personal information by text message – If you follow this advice and still aren’t sure whether a message you’ve received is real or not the best thing to do is contact Amazon directly – While this will take a bit extra time it will save you plenty more in the long-run if you did end up falling victim to a scam