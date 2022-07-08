Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case

In court documents dated July 8 in the circuit court of Fairfax County, Virginia, which supplemented an earlier filing, attorneys for Heard claim the information on the jury panel list sent to counsel ahead of trial appears does not appear to match the demographics of one of the jurors.

Juror 15 was apparently born in 1970, but the summons to be a juror was for someone of the same last name born in 1945, the court documents claim.

“Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022 and therefore was not part of the jury panel and could not have properly served on the jury at this trial,” the memorandum reads. “Therefore, a mistrial should be declared and a new trial ordered.”

The documents state that Juror 15 and the individual originally summoned to serve on the jury both live at the same address.