Austrian GP: Sergio Perez penalised for qualifying breach, drops to 13th for Sprint race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Johnny Herbert analyses what went wrong with Sergio Perez’s deleted lap which is currently under investigation.

Johnny Herbert analyses what went wrong with Sergio Perez’s deleted lap which is currently under investigation.

Sergio Perez has been penalised after Austrian GP qualifying and has dropped to 13th position on the grid for Saturday’s Sprint race.

Replays showed Perez running wide of the white lines at Turn 8 on his best lap of Q2 but while it was noted by the F1 stewards, the Red Bull driver continued the session and ended qualifying with a provisional fourth spot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Finishing in P4, Sergio Perez was not pleased with his performance in Friday’s qualifying, however, he’s hopeful for the race on Sunday Finishing in P4, Sergio Perez was not pleased with his performance in Friday’s qualifying, however, he’s hopeful for the race on Sunday

Following qualifying, Perez was summoned to the stewards for an “alleged breach of Article 33.3 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations – Leaving the track without a justifiable reason at 17:39” and subsequently had all his lap times from Q3 plus his final lap from Q2 deleted.

That means he is set to start the Sprint from 13th, where his previous best time of Q2 would put him.

In a statement, the FIA said that while Red Bull made the point that leaving the track is not a case of “gaining a lasting advantage” it is “leaving the track without a justifiable reason” which is another section of the rule that is being applied.

New Provisional Grid: Austrian GP Sprint Race 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull 2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 4) George Russell, Mercedes 5) Esteban Ocon, Alpine 6) Kevin Magnussen, Haas 7) Mick Schumacher Haas 8) Fernando Alonso, Alpine 9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 10) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri 11) Alex Albon, Williams 12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo 13) Sergio Perez, Red Bull 14) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri 15) Lando Norris, McLaren 16) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren 17) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 18) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo 19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams 20) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

As a result, George Russell moves up to fourth, Pierre Gasly is brought into the top 10 and Lewis Hamilton will start the Sprint in ninth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Perez runs wide and comes off track at turn four in Practice 1 at the Austrian GP Sergio Perez runs wide and comes off track at turn four in Practice 1 at the Austrian GP

Austrian GP: Provisional Sprint Grid, Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

6) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

7) Mick Schumacher, Haas

8) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

9) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Sky Sports F1’s live Austrian GP schedule

Saturday

9.30am: F3 Sprint

11am: Austrian GP Practice Two (session begins 11.30am)

2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint Build-up

3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint

4.50pm: F2 Sprint

Sunday

7.30am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP Build-up

2pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted’s Notebook

F1 2022 heads to Austria this weekend, and the Sprint is back! Join Sky Sports F1 for extensive coverage, with the Sprint starting at 3.30pm on Saturday and the race at 2pm on Sunday.