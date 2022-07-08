Awesome New Action Figure FPS Is Basically ‘Small Soldiers’ Meets Call Of Duty

It won’t come as a shock to anyone that the first person shooter is one of the most popular genres in gaming. I’m sure titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and PUBG: Battlegrounds spring to mind which all dominate the multiplayer space and for a good reason. Whether you’re playing with pals or strangers, there’s no feeling quite like winning.

That being said, we see a lot of FPS reuse the same ideas. How many military or space-based variants can we play before we crave something new? Well, our calls have been answered because a brand new action figure FPS Hypercharge: Unboxed is taking the internet by storm – and it looks incredible.

Check out Hypercharge: Unboxed in action below, where you go head-to-head in a battle between sentient toys.

As kids, we all secretly hoped that our toys would come to life and now this game makes that dream a reality. Created by a small development team at Digital Cybercherries, Hypercharge: Unboxed sees players take control of various action figures, with battles taking place across several locations including a child’s bedroom, a backyard and best of all, a toy store.

Players can seemingly use toy planes and cars as vehicles, with lego bricks used to provide protective surrounds. Digital Cybercherries’ viral FPS was made by just five developers but this is seriously high-quality stuff and the game has already wowed thousands of players. TikTok has many benefits, but it sure can do wonders for indie games and we love to see it.