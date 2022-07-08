Barcelona’s relationship with 25-year-old midfielder’s agent is now ‘broken’

Frenkie de Jong’s move away from FC Barcelona looks as imminent as ever as the relationship between the board and Frenkie’s representative are broken. The relationship has deteriorated and is worse than ever. All this as per Achraf Ben Ayad.

The Barcelona board has already been reported to be very miffed with the behaviour of de Jong’s ‘absent’ agent, Ali Dursun. He has been missing from scheduled meetings, leading to the club getting impatient and restless with him.

Manchester United have been considered the future suitors for the Dutchman for a long time, however, there have been very many variables that haven’t been going in the favour of the 20-time Premier League champions.

The main problem has been reported to be the transfer sum and addons for the deal to go through. The Red Devils had submitted a bid of €65 million plus €22 million in add-ons. However, Barça will only accept a bid of €75 million in fixed payment plus €12 million in add-ons.

It has also been reported that Chelsea could be cutting in ahead of United to secure the signature of the former Ajax man.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel fancies the Dutchman and would like to have him leading the midfield at Stamford Bridge next season.

It is no surprise that Tuchel wants Frenkie if he does get a move away from Catalonia, as it was known that the German coach wanted him during his stint as Paris Saint-Germain coach. It remains to be seen if the London-based club do actually make the move.