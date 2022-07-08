BBC commentator Andrew Castle slammed by angry Wimbledon fans over Nick Kyrgios comments

Another fan agreed that Castle should not commentate on Sunday’s final between Kyrgios and Djokovic. “Please please please can we request not to have Andrew Castle commentating on the final!” They tweeted. “It’s so enraging, can we have someone who actually talks about the tennis that’s happening in front of them? Petition for Tim Henman and Andrew Cotter.”

Kyrgios is set to go to court next month, as a police statement was released confirming the news: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

The news of Kyrgios’ summoning surfaced ahead of his quarter-final victory over Cristian Garin on Wednesday, and the All England Club did release a statement ahead of the match.

An All England Club spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia, and as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment. We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarter-final match tomorrow.”