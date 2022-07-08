‘Beyond devastated’ Declan Donnelly breaks silence following death of brother Dermott

Declan Donnelly has broken his silence following the death of his brother, Dermott, aged 55 following a serious illness.

Dec wrote via the Ant and Dec official Twitter account: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated. DD.”