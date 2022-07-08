Categories
Brian Jackson dead: Legendary Man from Del Monte advert actor dies at 91 after health woes


The veteran actor also voiced and appeared in hundreds of documentaries, films and TV commercials.

Paying tribute to Brian earlier this week, Stage Cricket Club took to Twitter to write: “Our Emeritus chairman Brian Jackson sadly passed away during the week aged 91.

“He was a very fine bowler of cutters & played in the Yorkshire leagues before embarking on a highly successful acting & producing career.”

Brian played cricket with his team, the Stage Cricket Club, for more than 50 years, playing his last winning match at the age of 88.



