British Airways strikes: Industrial action suspended at Heathrow Airport

The dispute is now on hold after an agreement was reached following negotiations on Wednesday.

Dates for the strike had been expected to be announced this week after members voted for the action in early July.

Unite has said members involved in the dispute will now be balloted on the proposed pay offer.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “We welcome that BA has finally listened to the voice of its check-in staff.

READ MORE: Flight attendant shares what passengers ‘should never drink’ on plane