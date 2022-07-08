Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Get The UGR Submachine Gun

Despite Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s age, due to its popularity, updates are still being provided for the game many years later. One such update allowed gamers to unlock the UGR submachine gun after fulfilling certain prerequisites. In Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the UGR submachine gun may be unlocked through Warzone, multiplayer, or Zombies. Seasoned Cold War gamers won’t have too much trouble using this weapon, especially if they are already comfortable with other SMGs. It fires steel darts and can provide severe damage in rapid succession.

Getting The UGR Submachine Gun in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

To get The UGR Submachine Gun in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players must eliminate an adversary who has been disclosed by a spy plane, unmanned aerial vehicle, or field microphone. They have to do this in 15 games. Running them in the loadout is clearly necessary. Now just play until you unlock it. While playing objective-based games, players should set up Field Mics in popular places. Foes will expose themselves thanks to this wonderful technique. However, be aware that some opponents could be running Ghost, making this challenge take a bit more time.

Simply kill 1000 zombies with a submachine gun of the Epic rarity in Zombies to unlock the UGR. In Cold War Zombies, users can find weapons in the Mystery Box or on walls. The color of their title often indicates their rarity. Using a few rounds on the Mystery Box is all it takes to obtain a Rare weapon.

Buying the $20 Lazar Operator Bundle will get you Tracer rounds, several operator skins, the UGR submachine gun, and other special items. The UGR is undoubtedly attainable without using real-world funds, but for players comfortable paying real money on Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this may be a quicker way to receive the weapon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.