Cancer: The two tastes known to be a ‘common’ sign – may affect up to 80% of patients

What’s more, it should be noted that a metallic taste in the mouth has many known causes, including kidney and liver problems, undiagnosed diabetes and certain cancers.

Though these rarely are the cause, these conditions occasionally cause a build-up of chemicals in the body, which are released into the saliva.

“These reasons are uncommon and typically accompanied by other symptoms,” adds the Cleveland Clinic.

Heartburn, acid reflux and indigestion are also sometimes responsible for a metallic taste in the mouth.