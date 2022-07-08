China, EU hold environment, climate dialogue

The third High-level Environment and Climate Dialogue between

China and the European Union was held via video link on Friday,

with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation on environment,

climate, and energy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Frans Timmermans, executive

vice president of the European Commission for the European Green

Deal, held the meeting.

Han, also a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of

the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two

sides should make full use of the high-level dialogue platform to

further implement the consensus reached by their leaders and

promote the deepening of the China-EU green partnership.

Han noted that China unswervingly promotes green and low-carbon

development, solidly advances the green and low-carbon

transformation of the energy sector, actively boosts the

development of new energy and clean energy, improves the level of

clean and efficient utilization of coal, and ensures that it can

realize carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals as

scheduled.

China stands ready to work with the EU to further strengthen the

policy coordination, enhance technological innovation cooperation,

and create more cooperation highlights on energy use towards green

and low-carbon transformation, climate change response, and

environmental protection, he said.

China appreciates the active leadership of the EU in the global

environment and climate governance, Han said, adding that China is

willing to work with the EU to promote the 27th session of the

Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework

Convention on Climate Change for practical results.

Timmermans said that the European side highly appreciates

China’s strong measures and obvious achievements in promoting green

and low-carbon development, and is willing to enhance cooperation

with China in the fields of environment, climate, and energy.

The EU supports China in successfully holding the second phase

of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN

Convention on Biological Diversity, Timmermans said.