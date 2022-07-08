China, EU hold environment, climate dialogue

The third High-level Environment and Climate Dialogue between
China and the European Union was held via video link on Friday,
with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation on environment,
climate, and energy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Frans Timmermans, executive
vice president of the European Commission for the European Green
Deal, held the meeting.
Han, also a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of
the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two
sides should make full use of the high-level dialogue platform to
further implement the consensus reached by their leaders and
promote the deepening of the China-EU green partnership.
Han noted that China unswervingly promotes green and low-carbon
development, solidly advances the green and low-carbon
transformation of the energy sector, actively boosts the
development of new energy and clean energy, improves the level of
clean and efficient utilization of coal, and ensures that it can
realize carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals as
scheduled.
China stands ready to work with the EU to further strengthen the
policy coordination, enhance technological innovation cooperation,
and create more cooperation highlights on energy use towards green
and low-carbon transformation, climate change response, and
environmental protection, he said.
China appreciates the active leadership of the EU in the global
environment and climate governance, Han said, adding that China is
willing to work with the EU to promote the 27th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change for practical results.
Timmermans said that the European side highly appreciates
China’s strong measures and obvious achievements in promoting green
and low-carbon development, and is willing to enhance cooperation
with China in the fields of environment, climate, and energy.
The EU supports China in successfully holding the second phase
of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Convention on Biological Diversity, Timmermans said.
