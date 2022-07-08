Covid: The ‘severely limiting’ symptoms to spot as latest wave of cases engulfs the UK

The good news is, you’re far less likely to develop long Covid following Omicron infection.

The ZOE team identified 56,003 UK adult cases in the ZOE Health Study app first testing positive between December 20 2021 and March 9 2022, when Omicron was the dominant strain.

They then compared these cases to 41,361 cases first testing positive between June 1 2021 and November 27 2021 when the Delta variant was dominant.

In order to assess the association between long Covid and the infection period, the researchers adjusted by sex, IMD (Index of Multiple Deprivation), age, the presence of comorbidities, vaccination status (one, two, or three doses), and body-mass index, all of which are related to the risk of long Covid.

