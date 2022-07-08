Covid: The tell-tale symptom seen in 83% of patients – even in fully vaccinated

With the pollen count being high quite often, it might be a common struggle during the summer season.

Plus, other viruses could also cause this problem.

Zoe reports that “the likelihood” that your runny nose is triggered by coronavirus could depend on how prevalent the disease is at the time.

Currently, the Covid cases in the UK have been rising, with six in 10 swabs being positive in the week leading up to 25 June, based on the data from the Sanger Institute, one of the UK’s largest Covid surveillance centres.