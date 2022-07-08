Creating an environment where employees feel safe and included

Sponsored content

Dave Crossland, Jersey Electricity’s head of organisation development, tells Emily Moore how the company is analysing and transforming its approach to diversity

IT is often said that no two people are the same and, while those differences result in vibrant communities and workplaces, those characteristics that make us unique also create unique challenges – and opportunities – for employers.

And it is the opportunities offered by bringing a wide range of characteristics into the workplace which prompted Jersey Electricity to analyse – and transform – its own approach to diversity and inclusion.

‘If you look at Jersey Electricity as a whole, it is a hugely diverse business with divisions ranging from engineering and building services to retail and accountancy,’ explained Dave Crossland, the firm’s head of organisation development. ‘If the business was a person, it would have a vast range of characteristics and therefore it is only natural that our workforce comprises people from a variety of backgrounds, skill levels and interests.

‘Because of this, we realise that we have to value diversity because the more characteristics and backgrounds are represented in your organisation, the more creative ideas and robust decision-making you will see as people bring different experiences and points of view to the table.’

Having recognised the importance of diversity, the team quickly realised that to attract and retain such a group of employees, it was important to create an inclusive environment in which people ‘feel comfortable to be themselves’.

But wanting to create such a space and knowing how to achieve it are two different matters, which is why the firm enlisted the help of two specialist organisations.

‘We wanted to understand what was needed from the perspective of the communities concerned,’ Mr Crossland explained, ‘so we worked with Liberate Jersey and the UK-based diversity and inclusion specialists Inclusive Employers. By teaming up with these organisations, we gained access to the characteristics that were not necessarily represented in the organisation so that, instead of guessing what might be required or waiting until we employed someone with a specific requirement before thinking about what they might need, we were prepared.’

While some changes were easy to implement, others required more time, which is why, in 2020, Jersey Electricity developed a four-year diversity and inclusion strategy designed to engage all team members in the company’s drive towards creating a safe and inclusive environment.

‘We wanted to make sure that everyone not only understood the business case for the move but that they were also happy talking about different characteristics,’ Mr Crossland said. ‘Accordingly, the first stage of the strategy was to take a very honest look at ourselves and acknowledge that, through no one’s fault, the business was very male-dominated. While that was easy to identify, what was less immediately apparent was how many hidden characteristics we had in the business. For example, how many team members identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community? How many had neuro-diverse characteristics such as autism or ADHD?’

While ‘taking stock of the situation’ presented the leadership team with some ‘difficult truths’, it also reinforced the organisation’s commitment to change.

‘We realised that if we wanted a more diverse workforce, we had to effect change in our own characteristics,’ Mr Crossland continued. ‘Recognising that perhaps unconscious bias had shaped our hiring practices, we instigated training to help people to understand those biases and how to overcome them, and we worked with recruitment agencies to ensure that we had a more balanced shortlist for any job interviews. We also strengthened our partnership with schools through the Primary Engineer programme, which encourages youngsters to consider careers in engineering.’

Changes were afoot within the company as well, with the creation of a diversity and inclusion working forum and a Teams channel dedicated to the subject.

‘We also ran an anonymous survey asking our employees to tell us about their ethnicity, sexual orientation and any disabilities or neuro-diverse characteristics they had,’ Mr Crossland said. ‘While this might sound intrusive, because it was done anonymously and in the spirit of gathering data to help us to create a more comfortable and inclusive workplace, people were happy to share this information. We then used the answers to develop more training sessions and to revisit many of our HR policies to see how they could be adapted to cater for people’s needs.

‘We wanted our managers to challenge their own thinking and also to think about their privilege and how their personal characteristics have shaped those privileges. As part of that work, which was supported by Liberate Jersey, we needed to recognise that, while we all have different privileges, we can still help and support each other by becoming allies of those with different characteristics,’ Mr Crossland added.

‘If you take the LGBTQ+ community as an example, you do not have to belong to that community to understand or engage with it. The same is true of gender. While I am a male, I can still champion female employees and make sure they are supported on their career paths. But championing and supporting one another works most effectively if you take the time to understand the characteristics that each person is bringing to work with them.’

While the first year of the strategy was all about building understanding and setting challenges, the second year revolved around looking at the results of that introspection and enacting changes.

‘When we first started working with Inclusive Employers, we were rated compliant, which is the second stage of a six-level maturity scale. Having carried out a lot of work since that audit, our rating has advanced to the next level – programmatic – which demonstrates that diversity and inclusion is now an integral part of our policies and strategy,’ Mr Crossland explained.

‘The goal for this year is to reach the next level – established – which shows that diversity and inclusion extends beyond policies and is a visible presence within the business. It shows that this isn’t a topic that we just talk about but one which we truly embody and demonstrate through an environment in which employees feel safe and included.’

And this is an area in which Mr Crossland believes great steps have been made.

‘If you look at the numbers, we have made a huge amount of progress,’ he smiled. ‘We have increased our “global” community over the past two years and today, our workforce represents 19 nationalities, with staff from countries as diverse as Canada and Lebanon to Australia and South Africa. And that is just one characteristic.

‘When you add in the fact that around 50% of all recruits over the past two years have been female and that we have people in the organisation with a range of sexual orientations and neuro-diverse characteristics, you can see the scope for creativity, problem-solving and decision-making that those different viewpoints and backgrounds are going to bring. We still have a lot of work to do but it is really exciting to see the progress that has been made and feel the change within the company.’

Equally exciting to Mr Crossland is the level of engagement and conversations taking place about different characteristics.

‘Through a mix of podcasts and conversations on our Teams channel, people are talking a lot more about their different characteristics and how these shape their experiences,’ he said. ‘The fact that they are happy to share their stories, and that people want to hear them, shows that we are creating a safe space where people feel comfortable discussing these hugely personal subjects.

‘That people are willing to talk about their characteristics also means that we can do a lot more to create an environment which accommodates their needs and makes the workplace more accessible for them. This helps to avoid those well-intentioned but often clumsy attempts to introduce policies which are designed to help but which fall short of the requirements. For example, if you have a male-dominated leadership team developing a menopause policy, how likely is that the results will be meaningful? Engage with women who are going through, or who have experienced, the menopause, and you are much more likely to develop a valuable offer.’

While much of the team’s focus has been on diversity and inclusion within the workplace, similar thought is being given to the organisation’s customers.

‘As the diversity and inclusion forum is gaining momentum, lots of ideas ranging from accessibility to The Powerhouse to extended opening hours or quiet hours for those with neuro-diverse characteristics are all coming to the fore,’ Mr Crossland said. ‘We are constantly asking what else we can do, not just for our staff but also for our customers so that we can create an inclusive environment where people can come and have a great experience with us.’

And, while diversity and inclusion are inextricably linked, Mr Crossland is confident that, ‘through creating a truly inclusive environment, diversity will organically follow’.

‘If you create that space and become known as an organisation that offers an inclusive workplace and an inclusive customer experience, you will naturally attract diversity,’ he said. ‘People will come to you because they will know that you will represent them and offer them a good career.’