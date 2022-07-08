EastEnders theory: Kat Slater loses children as Alfie Moon returns to fight for custody

“I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

“The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can’t wait.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer, added: “Shane Richie created one of the most iconic, loveable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure.

“A lot’s happened since Alfie’s been away from the Square but wherever his floral shirts go you can expect fun, frolics and, of course, the odd porky-pie.

“We’re over the moon to have him home.”

EastEnders continues on Monday at 7.30pm on BBC One.