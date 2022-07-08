Emmerdale theory: Jimmy King killed as Nicola’s attackers finally take revenge





Jimmy (played by Nick Miles) has been absent from the drama on Emmerdale lately, at a time when his wife, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), needed him the most. The mother of three found herself struggling with her mental health in the aftermath of being attacked by a group of young women and it was down to Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) to be a source of support for her. However, in next week’s episodes of the ITV soap, it seems her husband could be implicated in a revenge plan as Nicola takes control of the situation.

The drama continues as Nicola prepares herself for the return of her husband Jimmy, who has been away on business for the haulage company. Although he didn’t want to go so soon after her attack, the mother of three told him he had to in order to secure a great deal. Nicola knows she will have to tell him the impact the attack has had on her mental health but she’s not so sure if she’s ready. At first, the beloved villager decides not to tell him when they come face-to-face in the café and instead, she gets back to work serving teas and coffees. However, when the time comes to finally be truthful, Jimmy is shocked at the extent of his wife’s struggles and he reels over the fact he wasn’t there for her. READ MORE: Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe details Claire scene she didn’t film

He tells his wife he will be there for her for whatever she needs in the future as she will be his priority from now on. It seems Nicola is pleased with this support as she starts to feel stronger for being able to have her husband by her side. Knowing she needs to get justice for what happened to her, Nicola decides to share the video of her attack on social media. The aim in doing this is to get some information on her attackers which she would then be able to tell the authorities. Not too sure if this is the right route to go down, Jimmy is skeptical but resides to support his other half in her mission.

With the girl identified arrested, the rest of the group could decide they are going to get revenge on Nicola for reporting them. However, they wouldn’t want to hurt her physically again but they would want to take away something from her she cares out. This could be Jimmy as they know without him, the beloved villager would crumble and she would become a shell of her former self once more. They could kill Jimmy by setting fire to the house with only him inside asleep as he would be in bed having spent weeks travelling with work. As no one else would be in the house, they would know they would get their prime target, leaving only heartbreak and destruction in their wake?

Could this be the end for Nicola as well as she realises she and her family are no longer safe in the village since her husband was killed? The actress who plays Nicola, has addressed the future of this storyline and it doesn’t seem to be going in the right direction. Nicola explained during an interview on ITV’s This Morning: “She’s gathered her strength back and then it gets worse and worse. “I can tell you something does come up in the future, just when you think this story may have been put to bed, something else comes along. “And then obviously we’ve got our 50th year and then maybe something might happen that maybe might mean she can’t spend time in the village anymore, so who knows?”

Jimmy’s death would spark some big storylines not only for Nicola but for other villagers as he has been a part of the commuting for years. Who would end up taking control of the haulage company would be in contention as Kim Tate (Claire King) could take full power. Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) would also be devastated as she and Jimmy almost had a fling last year when her partner, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) died. Will life ever be the same in the village again if the entire King family leaves under the most tragic of circumstances? Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode airing on Thursdays.





