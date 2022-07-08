Energy crisis horror: Price cap now forecast to rise even HIGHER to eye-watering level





New analysis from Cornwall Insight has revealed that British households could likely face even higher energy bills this winter than previously expected. Their forecasts predict that the Default Tariff Cap, also commonly referred to as the energy price cap, for the fourth quarter of 2022 (October- December) will see a steep increase to £3,244 a year. This is significantly higher than the £2,800 figure that Ofgem predicted over a month ago.

They also predicted that the Default Tariff Cap for Q1 2023 (January-March) will rise to £3,363 a year for an average domestic consumer. Together, these price cap increases threaten to cripple millions of families in the UK, as many may be forced to choose between heating and eating. When Ofgem announced that they will raise the price cap in October to somewhere around £2,800, their CEO Jonathan Brearley said: “The best number we have (…) is around 12 million households,” when asked about how many families will fuel poverty. Fuel poverty broadly refers to a situation when a household is paying a large portion of their income in energy bills.

According to Cornwall Insight, some of the major factors influencing the energy prices right is the ongoing uncertainty regarding Russian gas flows into continental Europe, as well as more recent concerns such as the halted strike by Norwegian gas workers. These factors have led to an increasingly volatile energy market, driving the rise in wholesale energy prices – which ultimately trickles down to consumers. While the analysts note that the predicted price cap of energy bills could fall if the cost of wholesale gas reduces, they warn that the Q4 2022 price cap, which is due to be announced next month, will likely be unchanged. They also add that these predictions do not include the impact of the Energy Bills Support Scheme announced by the government earlier this year READ MORE: Fears Boris Johnson quitting could spell end for net zero

Dr Craig Lowrey, Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight said: “As the energy market continues to grapple with global political and economic uncertainty, the corresponding high wholesale prices, and the UK’s continued reliance on energy imports has once again seen predictions for the domestic consumer Default Tariff Cap rise to what are even more unaffordable levels. “There is always some hope that the market will stabilise and retreat in time for the setting of the January cap. However, with the announcement of the October cap only a month away, the high wholesale prices are already being “baked in” to the figure, with little hope of relief from the predicted high energy bills. “Ofgem are continually reviewing the cap and there are a raft of consultations and potential reforms which could impact these forecasts. “However, as it stands, energy consumers are facing the prospect of a very expensive winter.” DON’T MISS:

Steve Baker vows to tear up UK’s energy plans: ‘Disaster [INSIGHT]

Ukraine fury as EU hands Putin ‘gift’: ‘He’s rubbing hands with glee!’ [REVEAL]

Ukraine to use deadly HIMARS to wipe out Russians [REPORT]

In an effort to tackle the energy crisis, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has introduced the landmark Energy Security Bill in Parliament, which will aim to slash bills and boost the country’s energy independence and security in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Bill, which was announced as part of the Queen’s Speech will include 26 new measures to boost the UK’s transition to a “cleaner, affordable, homegrown energy system”. This Bill is said to be the most significant piece of energy legislation in a decade, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced European countries into action to phase out oil and gas exports. This Energy Security Bill follows immediate support from the Government to help people with rising energy costs and puts into law measures to boost long-term energy independence, security, and prosperity included in the British Energy Security Strategy announced earlier this year.





