Fake charities can be almost impossible to spot. Here’s how to make sure your donations get to the right place

Whether it’s an effort to support women’s rights or gun control, fight climate change or help Ukrainian refugees, more Americans are giving to charity this year in response to global challenges.
However, there are just as many scammers trying to capitalize on the current environmental, social and geopolitical unrest.
“Any time there’s something that is in the spotlight, there are going to be folks that are taking advantage of that,” said Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer at Charity Navigator, which independently evaluates and rates nonprofits.
Charity impersonation scams can be hard to spot
Bad actors who impersonate charities prey upon the good will and generosity of donors.
Yael Fuchs
president of the National Association of State Charity Officials
In the end, donors pay a high price, “High volume soliciting using direct mail or telemarketing make these scams profitable and can result in millions of dollars in charitable assets lost to fraudulent charitable solicitations.”
5 ways you can avoid charity scams
To make sure your money gets into the right hands, Scally offers these tips to avoid charity scams:
- Never click on a link or attachment to donate online. “A donation form may look very legit but could be folks trying to take advantage of people’s kindness,” he said. Rather than use the link provided, do your own search.
- Look up the relief effort through a site such as BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator or CharityWatch and read online reviews. Then, enter the URL of the charity yourself to independently confirm you are coordinating with the right organization.
- Fall back on organizations with a proven track record and a clearly established mission. If it’s a personal plea for funds through a site like GoFundMe, stick with making donations to people or groups you know and can vouch for.
- Always pay by credit card, which offers additional layers of protection, rather than a debit card, which taps money straight from your checking account, and never donate in the form of gift cards or wire transfers.
- Check your accounts regularly for any suspicious activity or unauthorized charges. Even verified organizations may prompt you to increase the amount or frequency of your donation without you realizing it, another tactic that goes against best practices, Scally said. “That’s certainly something to look out for.”
