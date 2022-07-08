Fake charities can be almost impossible to spot. Here’s how to make sure your donations get to the right place

Whether it’s an effort to support women’s rights or gun control, fight climate change or help Ukrainian refugees, more Americans are giving to charity this year in response to global challenges.

However, there are just as many scammers trying to capitalize on the current environmental, social and geopolitical unrest.

“Any time there’s something that is in the spotlight, there are going to be folks that are taking advantage of that,” said Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer at Charity Navigator, which independently evaluates and rates nonprofits.