High cholesterol: The warning sign that appears on the toilet – It could be ‘dangerous’

Parsad said: “To help prevent gallstones from forming, it’s important to lower cholesterol levels in the body.

“We have good and bad cholesterol, and it’s important to have a balance of both for the body to function properly.

“Too much bad cholesterol can wreak havoc on the body and is caused by eating foods such as butter, lard, cakes, cookies, fatty meats, bacon, and sausages.

“Good cholesterol absorbs the bad cholesterol and carries it to the liver which can then be expelled from the body, so upping your intake of good cholesterol can help to remove the bad stuff and stop it from clogging up the gallbladder.