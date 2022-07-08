Hiroki Launches On BSC, Promises To Create a New Web3 Ecosystem – Digital Journal

—

The team at Hiroki is pleased to announce the introduction of its project to the crypto community. Hiroki is a community-focused project that’s designed to create a new Web3 ecosystem. Read on to find out more about the project and how you can contribute your quota towards building a formidable Web ecosystem.

$HIRO Tokens

$HIRO is the utility token of Hiroki built on the Binance Smart Chain. The team designed the token to raise funds from the community to further develop Hiroki’s ecosystem and support the various projects under its belt (NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 applications). $HIRO is also a governance token where all token holders (community members) will have an opportunity to vote and be voted for in the governance structure of the project.

How To Buy $HIRO

To buy $HIRO, follow these steps:

?Go to PancakeSwap with your internet-enabled smartphone.

?Tick “I understand” in the landing page.

?Connect your digital wallet. MetaMask or TrustWallet is suitable here.

?Purchase Binance Coin (BNB) from a reputable exchange like Binance or Coinbase and transfer the BNB to your wallet.

?Set your slippage.

?Enter the amount of $HIRO you wish to purchase.

?Click on “Swap,” and you will get $HIRO in your connected wallet.

Hiroki Different Products

Hiroki has different products the team is working on. Some of the projects are:

HiroChain

HiroChain is Hiroki’s new blockchain where community members can create crypto content. HiroChain will let users easily share, store, trade, and stream their digital experiences on the blockchain. HiroChain is safe and secure for the average user. It’s built to allow community members to monetize their content and make a profit from their efforts. In the future, users will be able to sell NFTs that are minted on the platform. HiroChain features things like paid content streaming, event ticketing, and more.

HIRO Dapps

The creation of HiroChain will birth HIRO Dapps. HIRO Dapps gives community members the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents. The developmental team, will on the other hand, choose the best ideas to support and sponsor, giving creators a chance to build real-world experiences and create something unique.

Why Join Hiroki?

There are so many exciting reasons to consider joining Hiroki, including:

?Security: Being a community-driven project, Hiroki places priority on users’ safety. The team has completed a full KYC with their strategic partners. As a member of Hiroki, you shouldn’t worry about the safety of your investment.

?Marketing: The team is investing massively in the promotion and advertisement of the project to encourage massive adoption. Once the project becomes very popular, your little investment will appreciate.

?Transparency: The dev team has nothing to hide. They are highly transparent about the activities of the project.

Future Plans

The team plans to seriously work to secure strategic partnerships to give a boost to the project. In the coming weeks, the team will create community games and organize giveaways where loyal community members will be rewarded for their commitment. There are also plans to release the project’s white paper and launch the Influencer ambassador program.

About Hiroki

Hiroki is a 100% community-backed project designed by and for the benefit of all the community members. The focus of Hiroki is to create a new Web3 ecosystem. The team behind the success of this project are individuals of impeccable skills and knowledge.

