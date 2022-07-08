‘HOT NIGHTS, COOL TUNES’ RETURNS SATURDAY WITH TUNES FROM THE BRITISH INVASION - KWHI.com  

Downtown Brenham will travel across the pond tomorrow (Saturday) night for its first “Hot Nights, Cool Tunes” concert of the summer.

The Fab 5 will take the stage at 7 p.m., playing hits from The Beatles and other British invasion bands from the 60’s and 70’s.

Community Services Specialist Crystal Locke said the city is excited to bring the concerts back for the community to enjoy.

https://kwhi.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CrystalLockeHNCT-7-5-22-1.mp3

All four of this month’s concerts will take place every Saturday night on the courthouse square, and are free to the public.

Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged. Local businesses and vendors will be open, selling food and drinks. The Stray Katz Car Club will have dozens of classic cars and hot rods on display at the west end of Alamo Street.

The concert is sponsored by Budweiser – Mike Hopkins Distributing with Brazos Valley Brewing Company, Brenham National Bank, Dahmann & Associates, and Seidel Schroeder.

KTEX-106’s Crystal Raye will be at the concert tomorrow night to introduce The Fab 5 on stage.