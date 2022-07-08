Categories
How this entrepreneur quit her job to now teach people how they can afford anything


Paula Pant didn’t follow the same career path as most people in her community and family. She disappointed many when she decided to quit her job as a newspaper reporter to travel the world.

Pant’s now an entrepreneur and is teaching people how they can afford anything.

Watch this video to learn how she says anyone can do the same.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.



