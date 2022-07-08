How to cut down your restaurant bill plus one occasion diners are likely to ‘splash’ out

A meal out for the family does not have to set you back an extortionate amount of money, according to an expert. Tom Hatton, co-founder of Bottomless Brunch, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about how diners can avoid wasting money.
Tom’s first tip for saving money on meals out was to be savvy when it comes to the menu.
He exclusively told Express.co.uk: “Customers can opt for meal deals or set menus which are often offered by pubs and restaurants.
“Whilst it is important to also address how hungry you really are and try not to order too much, set menus are designed to help knock a few pounds off the bill of those who know they will eat a three-course meal.”
Perhaps splashing out on special occasions, and opting for set menus for day to day dining out is the way to save those pennies.
His next tip was to take advantage of your company at dinner.
Pairs can opt to share a starter and a main dish, so while they would be eating a little less they would cut their bill in half.
Additionally, two restaurant goers could just as easily split a dessert after their more savoury courses.
Tom’s next tip was to exercise caution in everyday life.
He said: “Pre-booked and ticketed products such as Bottomless Brunches, special occasions, and one off events are a great way to help increase in margins.
“This is due to simplified goods costs and the ability to reduce waste as produce can be accurately estimated.”
Tom continued: “Hosting special occasions for things such as weddings, birthdays, hen and stag parties are a great way to up-sell, as often guests will splash their cash.
“Creating drinks and food packages which can be purchased ahead of arrival is a good selling technique, and furthermore you can encourage guests to purchase these secretly to surprise whoever they are celebrating.”
Tom Hatton is the co-founder of brunch platform Bottomless Brunch.
