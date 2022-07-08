‘I’m speechless!’ Queen Letizia stuns in diamanté navy dress with daughters in Barcelona

For the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards, Queen Letizia opted for the Luna Diamanté navy midi dress from fashion brand Boüret.
The off-the-shoulder dress with diamond detail has a price tag of €450 (£380).
Queen Letizia combined the evening gown with a Magrit navy suede clutch bag and matching Carolina Herrera pumps.
The Spanish monarch finished her look with the Chanel Comete earrings.
Queen Letizia styled her hair into a ponytail and opted for a smokey eye make-up look.
Royal fans took to social media to praise Letizia’s elegant and chic look.
Instagram user @lintang.mrs said: “Considering her position as a Queen, I like the way she chooses many items that are somewhat ‘affordable’ for formal events but still pulled it off like a bespoke. Let’s be honest not everyone can do that.”
Another one, @katieelizii, commented: “Amazing look for Queen Letizia.”
“I’m speechless… so chic, sexy, perfect… just perfect! Letizia is goals,” added @alc_.
Princess Leonor’s sister, Infanta Sofia, opted for a very sophisticated look: a cream ensemble by Bruna Coleccion.
The Maca Top and Lisa Pants are available to purchase for £164 and £71 respectively.
She combined the look with a pair of Carolina Herrera nude slingback shoes.
“These young ladies are always age-appropriate and ‘ladylike’ but so fashionable. Very classy!” said royal fan @kcferrara.
