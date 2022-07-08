India based Web3 startup Bitliberte says that NFTs aligns well with human demand for ownership and authenticity

Top Crypto traders, investors, and even Web2 companies have unanimously started adopting the concept of NFTs.

Famous celebrities and brands have commenced the era of on-chain public ownership by issuing digital collectibles and virtual wearables. The last year 2021 alone had recorded over $21 billion in NFTs trading volume making NFTs extremely popular and valuable in the digital world.

“NFTs are more than profile pictures and digital image at this point, Each NFT contract represents the element of ownership hard-coded on an immutable blockchain which can be verified by anyone having access to the internet, says Bitliberte founder Vaibhav Seth”

In layman’s language, We can say that Bitliberte is bridging the gap between Fashion and Finance world by allowing consumers to have fractional ownership of their products and outlets using NFTs and DAO.

Luxury brands like Gucci, Adidas, Nike, and Louis Vitton have launched their own NFT collections to expand at a very fast pace in the digital metaverse.

This opens up an opportunity for inherent Web3 platforms like Bitliberte to build a whole FashionFi ecosystem for digital and physical wearables.

NFTs on the blockchain are fundamentally immune to censorship and control of the centralized authority in an organization making it decentralized and globally accessible for investors, designers, and consumers to have fractional ownership of physical and digital fashion products and outlets.

The combination of NFTs and fractional ownership helps modern investors to make a diversified portfolio giving end benefit to everyone participating in the protocol while disenfranchising the control of centralized authority from the company.

This gives power in the hands of the community to take vital decisions for the growth of the Web3-based fashion company by voting on blockchain and investing in specific areas driving a very strong momentum for hypergrowth of the company globally.

Read more about this at bitliberte.com