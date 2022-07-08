‘It’s their secret’ Meghan & Harry’s go-to move to ‘show world they’re a bonded couple’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for the first time this year in the British public when they attended the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Body language expert Judi James analysed their movements and told GB News her thoughts on the couple.
Judi watched a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving and leaving St. Paul’s Cathedral.
She said the couple were “constantly tactile” and always seen touching one another by holding hands.
“It’s a very new Esque body language, in so far as they want to be showing the world they’re a bonded couple and that they love one another, that they adore one another, that they’re supportive.
“She [Meghan] uses, also, quite maternal gestures.
“I think in a way, that might be the secret,” Judi suggested.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘treats Prince Harry like her son’ with specific gesture
“But I think there’s something a little bit maternal Harry might find appealing as he lost his mother at a young age.
“I think for British eyes, I think it’s a little bit over the top.
“But in America, it’s all the rage, you’ve got [celebrities] kissing on the red carpet, so this is quite mild, for us here it’s quite extrovert.”
This appearance could’ve been nerve-wracking for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as it was their first public appearance since stepping back as senior royals in March 2020 and later moving to California, America.
But did their body language show nerves?
READ MORE: Royal POLL: Should Prince Andrew be kicked out of Windsor Castle?
Judi said: “I think the slower walk would have been a signal that they were not being furtive or hidden away and it also seemed to be a nod to their royal status.
“They could have scurried in among other royals like Zara [Tindall] and [Princess] Beatrice but they seemed to want to project confidence and even being somewhere they deserved to be.
“They might also have had the US cameras and media in mind. There is no point scurrying or rushing when you have been promoting your royal status at home,” she added.
“Harry’s weak spot when it comes to appearing in public was his brother and father but he was seated so far away there were little if any signs of the kind of anxiety we saw just before Harry and Meghan left for the US.
“Meghan’s body language was, and is, pretty impeccable and she was able to perform that walk down the aisle with as much confidence as she showed on her wedding day.
“But they both look far more comfortable appearing alone or as an A-list couple in their own right.
“They still tend to adopt a high-status air of almost regal elegance but they can unleash their celebrity side too, which is now well within their comfort zones.
“They look less as though they are ‘second-guessing’ reactions in the US, whereas in the UK now they are probably conflicted over whether they are more popular, which could be implied on social media, or less, which would have been suggested by some of the boos from the crowd.”
Source link