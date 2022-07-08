‘It’s their secret’ Meghan & Harry’s go-to move to ‘show world they’re a bonded couple’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for the first time this year in the British public when they attended the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Body language expert Judi James analysed their movements and told GB News her thoughts on the couple.

Judi watched a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving and leaving St. Paul’s Cathedral.

She said the couple were “constantly tactile” and always seen touching one another by holding hands.

“It’s a very new Esque body language, in so far as they want to be showing the world they’re a bonded couple and that they love one another, that they adore one another, that they’re supportive.

“She [Meghan] uses, also, quite maternal gestures.

“I think in a way, that might be the secret,” Judi suggested.

