Kate could face embarrassment for ‘congratulating someone from Russia’ at Wimbledon





The decision to ban all Russians and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships in response to the invasion of Ukraine was made largely due to the prospect of providing propaganda for Vladimir Putin through the sight of a member of the British Royal Family presenting the famous trophy to one of his country’s athletes. However, it is being claimed that one may have slipped through the net.

Ms Rybakina will walk out on Centre Court on Saturday representing Kazakhstan, the country she adopted in 2018 shortly after her 19th birthday – a decision that was financially motivated to help her career – but that hasn’t stopped Russia from claiming her as one of their own. Andrei Chesnokov, the former Russian tennis player who worked with Ms Rybakina, told Russia’s championat.com website: “Lena lives in Moscow, grew up and became a player here. “Let’s congratulate the Royal Family, they will have to congratulate someone from Russia.” Ms Rybakina has done her best to bat away questions about her Russian roots.

She has been interrogated more about her nationality than tennis this past week – a theme which visibly irked her after she powered past Simona Halep in her semi-final. She said: “I am really happy representing Kazakhstan. They believed in me. There is no more question about how I feel.” The Royal Family has long been associated with the Wimbledon tennis championships, with Kate, Meghan and co often photographed in the Royal Box. The Duchess of Cambridge is the current Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. READ MORE: Prince William appears to break royal protocol at Wimbledon

Starring on BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, she said: “I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. “It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”