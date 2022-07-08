Lewis Hamilton furious with himself as he reacts to Austrian GP qualification crash

Lewis Hamilton has apologised to Mercedes after a massive crash in qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix. The Mercedes star admitted he was “disappointed” after the incident in the closing stages of the session and claimed the team could have challenged at the top.

Hamilton warned the pace was a “huge positive” after the Silver Arrows looked more competitive compared to Red Bull and Ferrari.

He said: “Yeah, I am OK. It was a big hit but I am OK. I am incredibly disappointed in myself ultimately and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together and I never like to bring it back damaged. We were fighting for top three I think and I don’t have an answer for it.

“I lost the back end into turn seven and that was that. I am encouraged for sure, I am encouraged of course to see our performance. We weren’t expecting for it to be as close as that today. That is a huge positive from the team but I am really quite far back so I don’t know what is possible from there but we have a sprint race as well so hopefully I can make up for some lost time.”