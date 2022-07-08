Liver disease: The ‘early’ symptom that can show up in daily life – ‘Tell your doctor’

“Be informed that excessive alcohol drinking for several years can result in toxin accumulation in the liver,” said Monika Wassermann, Medical Director at Olio Lusso. What’s worse, drinking too much alcohol also triggers a condition known as alcohol-related liver disease (ARLD).

Similarly to fatty liver disease, ARLD doesn’t cause many symptoms until it has advanced.

However, there are some warning signs that might crop up, with one symptom appearing in your daily life.

According to the British Liver Trust, one of the signs, pointing to liver disease, is confusion.

The charity penned that “periods of confusion, forgetting things, mood changes or poor judgement (brain fog)” could be telling.

