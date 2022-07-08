Categories
Sports

LLTF offers free tennis clinics for the East Valley


Two-time International Tennis Hall of Famer Rosie Casals won 112 professional doubles tournaments during her lengthy career, the second most in history behind Martina Navratilova. Casals still recalls what sparked her interest in tennis at a young age.

“My dad started playing recreational tennis at Golden Gate Park, and one day I bugged him enough to take me,” said Casals, a Palm Desert resident. “I started hitting balls and soon enough he started to coach me, then I never looked back.”

Now 73, Casals went on to win nine Grand Slam women’s doubles titles during her lengthy career and had 12 runner-up Grand Slam finishes. But Casals knows it wasn’t easy. 

“Coming from the wrong side of the tracks, I was so much better than anybody else, and I beat them even though I didn’t have the clothes, the rackets,” Casals said. “I didn’t have what they had.” 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.