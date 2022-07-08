Lorraine Kelly addresses ‘camera shy’ family member’s absence on Celebrity Gogglebox

She said in an exclusive interview: “I love it, I’m so happy to be asked back, both of us were really chuffed. It’s hilarious, you are basically just there watching the telly, it’s brilliant! And Rosie really enjoys it.”

When filming, they are regularly joined by Rosie’s adorable sausage dog, Ruby, who enjoys cuddles while they watch the best TV of the week.

When Lorraine announced that she was returning to the show last month, fans were left concerned when she did not mention her eight-year-old border terrier, Angus.

In response to her Instagram post, Bev asked: “Oh no where’s Angus?”

READ MORE:Ainsley Harriott threatens legal action after sister nearly drowned