Los Angeles Master Chorale to host ‘Big Sing 2022: With A Little Help From Our Friends’ – OperaWire

On July 23, the Los Angeles Master Chorale will host “Big Sing 2022: With A Little Help From Our Friends.”

The event, which is open to the public for free, will take place at The Music Center’s Grand Park.

The repertoire will feature well-known songs by the Beatles, Ben E. King, Quirino Mendoza and Cortés, Alan Menken and many more. The showcase will be directed by Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon and Associate Director Jenny Wong.

“Big Sing is a beautiful opportunity for all of us to connect through the joy of singing together,” said Gershon in an official press statement. “Communal singing strengthens our feelings of togetherness and uplifts our spirits. No experience is necessary: all voices are welcome!”

Big Sing is an annual sing-along that welcomes people of all ages to experience the joy of singing for free, performing well-known songs, so people are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the event.