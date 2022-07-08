Categories
Life Style

Love and Thunder Indeed! Taika Waititi’s Love Life is Straight Out of the Movies


Taika Waititi is the rare director and screenwriter who has been able to find success with both mainstream blockbuster movies as well as indie critical darlings. The Oscar-winner and multiple nominee has been thrust into the spotlight after the huge success of the third Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok. With the follow-up film, Thor: Love and Thunder, set to release at the beginning of July, all eyes are once again on the talented New Zealander.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.