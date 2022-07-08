M1 Mac mini instances now generally available in Amazon AWS cloud service | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Amazon Web Services has announced that its M1 Mac mini cloud computing instances are out of preview and are currently generally available to customers.

The AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service lets users run on-demand macOS workflows in the cloud. Each instance is a dedicated Mac mini attached via Thunderbolt to the AWS Nitro System, and users can choose between macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey as operating systems.

Amazon says that its Mac instances carry a number of benefits for developers, including reducing costs and allowing for quick rearchitecting and testing for Apple Silicon.