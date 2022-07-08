Macon library to hold genealogy research day Saturday

Macon’s Washington Memorial Library will hold its annual genealogy research day on Saturday, July 9.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s Washington Memorial Library will hold its annual genealogy research day on Saturday, July 9.



Those who go will get the chance to look through census records, obituaries and other records, including military registries.

People should be prepared to find anything when doing family research,according to the head of the Genealogical and Historical Room and Middle Georgia Archives, Muriel Jackson.

“Everybody has an ancestor somewhere who may or may not make them proud, but it’s your family, and you should embrace it,” Jackson said.



Saturday’s event starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

Washington Memorial library is located at 1180 Washington Avenue.